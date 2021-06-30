East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Abbott, Trump discuss border wall in Southern Texas

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott and Former President Donald Trump held a border security briefing with state and law enforcement officials at the Weslaco Department of Public Safety headquarters and then toured the border.

Trump was invited to South Texas by the state’s governor, Greg Abbott, and joined by a handful of House Republicans, who made the trip from Washington to stand by his side.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday morning Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a two-vehicle wreck that...
Tyler woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Smith County
Ernesto Castellon was arrested on Tuesday.
Suspect involved in pursuit that injured deputy identified
Daniel Crawford, 45, was booked into the Smith County Jail for possession of a controlled...
Affidavit: Former Tyler Legacy principal had cocaine by sink when EMS arrived
I-20 crash
Crash involving 18-wheelers in Harrison County shuts down westbound I-20
Neal McCoy. (Source: KLTV)
Neal McCoy conducts 2,000th consecutive Pledge of Allegiance on Facebook Live

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
WEBXTRA: Deep East Texas Lakes
WEBXTRA: Deep East Texas Lakes
Pittsburg police chief retires after 28 years
Pittsburg police chief retires after 28 years
WebXtra: Advance child tax credit impacts East Texas families
WebXtra: Advance child tax credit impacts East Texas families