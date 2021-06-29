WebXtra: Historic Hemphill ISD gym gets renovation

HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Jeremy Thomas is in Hemphill where a gym built in 1936 is being partially torn down and repurposed.

Thomas shares a look at the teardown of the historic building and gives a preview of how the school board will transform the gym that has served so many students through the years.

Due to water issues in the basement, the gymnasium was condemned close to ten years ago.

