East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WebXtra: Historic Hemphill ISD gym gets renovation

By Jeremy Thomas
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Jeremy Thomas is in Hemphill where a gym built in 1936 is being partially torn down and repurposed.

WebXtra: Historic Hemphill ISD gym gets renovation
WebXtra: Historic Hemphill ISD gym gets renovation(KTRE)

Thomas shares a look at the teardown of the historic building and gives a preview of how the school board will transform the gym that has served so many students through the years.

WebXtra: Historic Hemphill ISD gym gets renovation
WebXtra: Historic Hemphill ISD gym gets renovation(KTRE)

Due to water issues in the basement, the gymnasium was condemned close to ten years ago.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dycorrian Wayne Lofton, a 22 year old male from Jacksonville is a prime suspect in the shooting...
Police ID suspect in weekend murder at Tyler restaurant
Daniel Crawford, 45, was booked into the Smith County Jail for possession of a controlled...
Former Tyler Legacy principal booked into jail on drug charge
Shooting on Troup Hwy in Tyler, June 26, 2021. KLTV
Tyler police on the hunt for restaurant shooting suspects
Monday morning Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a two-vehicle wreck that...
Tyler woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Smith County
Fatal crash in Van Zandt County.
Van Zandt County crash leaves 2 dead, 2 injured

Latest News

WebXtra: Historic Hemphill ISD gym gets renovation
WebXtra: Historic Hemphill ISD gym gets renovation
KLTV's Jeff Chavez speaks to actors with the Palestine Community Theater's production of "9 to...
WebXtra: Palestine theater
ETN Jeremy Hit: Hemphill Gym Deconstruction - clipped
Neal McCoy. (Source: KLTV)
Neal McCoy conducts 2,000th consecutive Pledge of Allegiance on Facebook Live