Tyler woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Smith County

Monday morning Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a two-vehicle wreck that...
Monday morning Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a two-vehicle wreck that left a Tyler woman dead.
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Monday morning Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a two-vehicle wreck that left a Tyler woman dead.

According to a preliminary report at around 11:45 a.m., Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on State Highway 110, northwest of the city of Tyler in Smith County. According to the report, the driver of a 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage was traveling southbound on State Highway 110 while at the same time, the driver of a 2014 Toyota Sienna was traveling northbound on the same road. The driver of the Mitsubishi turned east, directly into the path of the Toyota, and was struck, said authorities.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was identified as Christina Michelle Saenz, 44, of Tyler. Saenz was transported to UT-Health East Texas in Tyler where she later died.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as David McDonald, 85, of Hideaway. McDonald was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler and is in stable condition.

This crash remains under investigation.

