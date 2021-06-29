East Texas Now Business Break
Tuesday’s Weather: Another likely chance for rain today

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Another warm start with mostly cloudy skies.  Slight chances for rain this morning increase and become likely during the afternoon today.  Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon to die out by this evening.  The clouds and rain will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 80s again today.  Another chance for rain tomorrow, but much less widespread with just a few isolated showers and thunderstorms by afternoon.  A weak cold front arrives Thursday and stalls out over East Texas through the weekend.  This will once again increase rain chances for Friday and Saturday with slight chances lasting into early next week.  The front will also keep below average temperatures in the forecast for a few more days.

