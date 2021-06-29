Tire safety tips as travel begins for July 4th weekend

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As the holiday weekend approaches, roads will become busier with travelers and leaving your home without performing proper tire maintenance could lead to a blowout or accident.

Joe Thompson, owner of Thompson Tire & Services, said it is an important to check your tires for various things before heading out onto the road.

“Check the air pressure on it, that’s the most important thing and also you want to make sure you don’t have any nails or stuff in your tires,” said Thompson.

Once the air pressure is accounted for, Thompson recommends making sure your tire tread is in good shape. He says the penny trick, which measures a penny to the tread depth of the tire to measure how deep the tread is, can still work. But Thompson recommends you use a tread depth gauge because it will give you a more accurate reading.

“If it is down to 2/32 of an inch or 3/32 of an inch, I recommend trying to replace the tire and look at that bar if it is down to that bar it is time to replace the tire,” said Thompson.

A tire that is in good shape is key to a successful road trip because according to Thompson no matter rain or shine poor tread can lead to accidents.

“Right now, we are getting a lot of rain that’s very important too and also the heat that is something you want to look at to,” said Thompson. “That heat plays an important part and if that tire is an older tire at that tread is already low tread wise that’s not good either.”

Thompson also recommends checking your coolant system, belts and hoses before heading out as well.

