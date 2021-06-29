Texas A&M next stop for Hudson’s Kyle Lovelace

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -After ending his playing time at the University of Houston with a home run in his final at bat, catcher Kyle Lovelace is heading to College Station to join the Aggies program.

Thank you @UHCougarBB and @toddwhitting for the most amazing 4 years a guy could ask for. I’m forever grateful for my time spent. With that being said, I’ve decided to continue my baseball career and education at The University of Texas A&M, thanks and Gig’Em @AggieBaseball pic.twitter.com/OfoiXaZ6el — lovelace (@lovelacekyle) June 29, 2021

Lovelace, a Hudson native, made 42 appearances this past season for Houston with 35 starts. Lovelace lead the team with a .996 fielding percentage and threw out nine batters. New Aggie head coach Jim Schlossnagle is getting one of the best defensive catchers in the country, who has played in 162 games over the past four years.

Lovelace was only in the transfer portal for a matter of hours before getting interest from major programs in the SEC and Texas. He will be working on his masters degree while at A&M.

Wish our season would've turned out different for our players, coaches and fans. Typical HS Dad year end video lol I still believe @lovelacekyle is Unparalleled behind the plate. He's full throttle 110% Until next year #GoCoogs #34 pic.twitter.com/2JoYSWUGtb — Mike Lovelace (@MikeLovelace67) June 11, 2021

