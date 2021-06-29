East Texas Now Business Break
Texas A&M next stop for Hudson’s Kyle Lovelace

Kyle Lovelace
Kyle Lovelace(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -After ending his playing time at the University of Houston with a home run in his final at bat, catcher Kyle Lovelace is heading to College Station to join the Aggies program.

Lovelace, a Hudson native, made 42 appearances this past season for Houston with 35 starts. Lovelace lead the team with a .996 fielding percentage and threw out nine batters. New Aggie head coach Jim Schlossnagle is getting one of the best defensive catchers in the country, who has played in 162 games over the past four years.

Lovelace was only in the transfer portal for a matter of hours before getting interest from major programs in the SEC and Texas. He will be working on his masters degree while at A&M.

