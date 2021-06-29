Teen indicted for fatal shooting of 14-year-old at Lubbock apartment

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 17-year-old was indicted by a Lubbock Grand jury Tuesday in connection to the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old Dequavion Traylor on June 9.

Mifford Hannon III is charged with murder. He’s accused of being involved in the shooting of Traylor at the Ella Apartments after he and two others planned to rob the unit. When officers arrived on scene, they found Traylor with a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

On June 12, Hannon and a male juvenile who shot Traylor were arrested in Abernathy.

If convicted, Hannon faces up to life in prison.

