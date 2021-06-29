Smith County deputy injured during pursuit of suspect

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County deputy was injured Tuesday while pursuing a suspect in Tyler.

The extent of the deputy’s injuries are unclear at this time.

The suspect was in a vehicle when he struck the deputy, according to Larry Christian from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect is in custody.

The pursuit began on FM 14 and ended at Berta Street in Tyler at approximately 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.