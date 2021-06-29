East Texas Now Business Break
Smith County deputy injured during pursuit of suspect

By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County deputy was injured Tuesday while pursuing a suspect in Tyler.

The extent of the deputy’s injuries are unclear at this time.

The suspect was in a vehicle when he struck the deputy, according to Larry Christian from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect is in custody.

The pursuit began on FM 14 and ended at Berta Street in Tyler at approximately 3:00 p.m.

