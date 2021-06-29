TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The first-ever Rose City Airfest will take flight Friday, July 2 at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Doors open at 10:00 a.m. with an airshow at 6:00 p.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit East Texas veterans. ETN’s Kayla Lyons spoke with one of Rose City Airfest’s demonstration pilots, Randy Ball, about the event.

For more information including ticket prices, visit https://ccveteransfoundation.org/rose-city-airfest/.

