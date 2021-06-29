East Texas Now Business Break
Rose City Airfest

Randy Ball speaks with ETN's Kayla Lyons about the upcoming Rose City Airfest.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The first-ever Rose City Airfest will take flight Friday, July 2 at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Doors open at 10:00 a.m. with an airshow at 6:00 p.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit East Texas veterans. ETN’s Kayla Lyons spoke with one of Rose City Airfest’s demonstration pilots, Randy Ball, about the event.

For more information including ticket prices, visit https://ccveteransfoundation.org/rose-city-airfest/.

