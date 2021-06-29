PHOTOS: Bullard ISD offers mobile learning lab for students

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Students at one East Texas school district have been learning during the summer and having a blast while doing so.

Autoplay Caption

Bullard ISD has been hosting a community mobile learning lab all summer at different places in Bullard. The district provided games, learning opportunities, a wrapped Bullard school bus, and today Kona Ice free for the kids.

After four of these events, they wrapped it all up today with a final mobile learning lab at Bullard’s Kids’ Park.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.