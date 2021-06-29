Neal McCoy conducts 2,000th consecutive Pledge of Allegiance on Facebook Live

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Country music singer and East Texas native Neal McCoy held his 2000th consecutive Pledge of Allegiance on Facebook Live Tuesday morning.

The daily pledge began almost five and a half years ago and has been going strong ever since. McCoy also sang the National Anthem following the pledge.

In addition to the pledge, the Facebook Live featured Neal singing various songs beforehand in a virtual concert.

