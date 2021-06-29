East Texas Now Business Break
Houston chief calls 1977 police killing ‘straight-up murder’

Houston’s police chief has publicly apologized to the family of a man killed by six officers...
Houston’s police chief has publicly apologized to the family of a man killed by six officers more than four decades ago, calling it a “straight-up murder.”
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Houston’s police chief has publicly apologized to the family of a man killed by six officers more than four decades ago, calling it a “straight-up murder.”

Joe Campos Torres was a Mexican-American Vietnam War veteran who was beaten to death by Houston police officers in 1977.

At a ceremony Sunday, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner gave a formal apology to Torres’ relatives and promised to work with the family to build a monument in Torres’ name.

Two of the six officers were convicted of negligent homicide at the time and were fined $1 and sentenced to probation

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

