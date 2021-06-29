East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Hallmark allows people to send personalized cards from their phones

The company announced “sign and send” technology, where people can create cards, complete with...
The company announced “sign and send” technology, where people can create cards, complete with handwritten messages.(Source: Hallmark Cards, Inc./CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hallmark is allowing people to make cards for family and friends by phone.

The company announced “Sign & Send” technology, which allows people to create cards complete with handwritten messages.

Users choose a Hallmark card and then upload a photo of a personal message.

Hallmark takes the personal message and puts it together as a physical card, which it will stamp and send to the recipient at no additional charge.

Hallmark officials say this will allow people to “put more care into the world.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dycorrian Wayne Lofton, a 22 year old male from Jacksonville is a prime suspect in the shooting...
Police ID suspect in weekend murder at Tyler restaurant
Daniel Crawford, 45, was booked into the Smith County Jail for possession of a controlled...
Former Tyler Legacy principal booked into jail on drug charge
Shooting on Troup Hwy in Tyler, June 26, 2021. KLTV
Tyler police on the hunt for restaurant shooting suspects
Monday morning Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a two-vehicle wreck that...
Tyler woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Smith County
Fatal crash in Van Zandt County.
Van Zandt County crash leaves 2 dead, 2 injured

Latest News

WebXtra: Historic Hemphill ISD gym gets renovation
Law enforcement in Raleigh, N.C., is advising people to stay away from the loose cobra.
Venomous snake on the loose in North Carolina capital
WebXtra: Historic Hemphill ISD gym gets renovation
WebXtra: Historic Hemphill ISD gym gets renovation
KLTV's Jeff Chavez speaks to actors with the Palestine Community Theater's production of "9 to...
WebXtra: Palestine theater
Venmo is changing the way its fees work. Instant transfers may cost more.
Venmo to increase fees on instant transfers, other services