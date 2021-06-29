East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Easy cherry ice cream pie by Mama Steph

Delicious and easy to make.
Delicious and easy to make.(Mama Steph on East Texas Kitchen)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you’re getting too hot in the Texas sun, here’s a tasty solution: an ice cream pie!

Easy cherry ice cream pie by Mama Steph

Ingredients

1 chocolate cookie pie crust

3 cups vanilla ice cream, softened

1 cup cherries, plus 1/4 cup cherries for topping (make sure cherries are halved and pitted)

1/2 cup mini chocolate chips

Method:

In a large bowl, combine the ice cream, mini chocolate chips, and the cup of halved cherries. Stir gently to combine. Pour into the chocolate crust. Top with the remaining cherries and more of the chocolate chips.

Freeze for at least four hours. Before serving, add whipped cream and a cherry on top, if desired.

Enjoy!

The tastiest way to cool down in summer!
The tastiest way to cool down in summer!(Mama Steph on East Texas Kitchen)

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Troup Hwy in Tyler, June 26, 2021. KLTV
Tyler police on the hunt for restaurant shooting suspects
Dycorrian Wayne Lofton, a 22 year old male from Jacksonville is a prime suspect in the shooting...
Police ID suspect in weekend murder at Tyler restaurant
Dr. Dan Crawford (Source: Tyler ISD)
Former Tyler Legacy principal booked into jail on drug charge
Shooting on Troup Hwy in Tyler, June 26, 2021. KLTV
Woman killed, 2 men injured in Tyler shooting Friday night; police looking for as many as 5 suspects
Source: Gun Barrel City Fire Department Facebook page
Gun Barrel City emergency personnel, private citizens rescue 2 people from capsized boat

Latest News

No-bake peanut butter pie by Mama Steph
No-bake peanut butter pie by Mama Steph
No Bake Peanut Butter Pie by Mama Steph
Longview 6th Street Bodacious Bar-B-Q Reopens after fire
Longview Bodacious Bar-B-Q reopens after 2020 fire
Summer berry tart by Mama Steph
Summer-berry tart by Mama Steph