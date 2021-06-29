TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you’re getting too hot in the Texas sun, here’s a tasty solution: an ice cream pie!

Easy cherry ice cream pie by Mama Steph

Ingredients

1 chocolate cookie pie crust

3 cups vanilla ice cream, softened

1 cup cherries, plus 1/4 cup cherries for topping (make sure cherries are halved and pitted)

1/2 cup mini chocolate chips

Method:

In a large bowl, combine the ice cream, mini chocolate chips, and the cup of halved cherries. Stir gently to combine. Pour into the chocolate crust. Top with the remaining cherries and more of the chocolate chips.

Freeze for at least four hours. Before serving, add whipped cream and a cherry on top, if desired.

Enjoy!

The tastiest way to cool down in summer! (Mama Steph on East Texas Kitchen)

