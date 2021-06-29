East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Deaths of 3 young children under investigation as suspicious in Los Angeles

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities are investigating three young children’s deaths in Southern California as suspicious and their mother was detained for questioning on Monday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office says the children were two boys and a girl who are all under 3 years old. They were found inside a bedroom in their East Los Angeles home around 12:45 p.m. after a family member called for help. They were not breathing and efforts to revive them were not successful.

Their 28-year-old mother is being questioned. Their father was not at the home at the time.

It was not immediately clear what caused the deaths and autopsies will be conducted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Troup Hwy in Tyler, June 26, 2021. KLTV
Tyler police on the hunt for restaurant shooting suspects
Dycorrian Wayne Lofton, a 22 year old male from Jacksonville is a prime suspect in the shooting...
Police ID suspect in weekend murder at Tyler restaurant
Dr. Dan Crawford (Source: Tyler ISD)
Former Tyler Legacy principal booked into jail on drug charge
Shooting on Troup Hwy in Tyler, June 26, 2021. KLTV
Woman killed, 2 men injured in Tyler shooting Friday night; police looking for as many as 5 suspects
Source: Gun Barrel City Fire Department Facebook page
Gun Barrel City emergency personnel, private citizens rescue 2 people from capsized boat

Latest News

Tyler ISD
Freedom From Religion Foundation calls for Tyler ISD to revoke subsidy made to faith-based summer camp
A small plane skidded off a runway at Palestine Municipal Airport Monday morning. (Source:...
No one injured after plane skids off runway at Palestine airport
Dr. Dan Crawford (Source: Tyler ISD)
Former Tyler Legacy principal booked into jail on drug charge
Paul Franke
Smith County World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday