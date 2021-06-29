East Texas Now Business Break
Crash involving 18-wheelers in Harrison County shuts down westbound I-20

I-20 crash
I-20 crash((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A crash involving 18-wheelers has shut down westbound traffic on I-20 between Hallsville and Marshall.

The crash is near mile marker 607 and westbound traffic is at a standstill.

DPS and Hallsville Fire are on the scene working to clear it. According to the Hallsville Fire Department, three 18-wheelers were involved in the crash and they will be out for a while clearing the scene.

Crews are diverting traffic off I-20 and onto FM 3251.

