Crash involving 18-wheelers in Harrison County shuts down westbound I-20

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A crash involving 18-wheelers has shut down westbound traffic on I-20 between Hallsville and Marshall.

The crash is near mile marker 607 and westbound traffic is at a standstill.

DPS and Hallsville Fire are on the scene working to clear it. According to the Hallsville Fire Department, three 18-wheelers were involved in the crash and they will be out for a while clearing the scene.

Crews are diverting traffic off I-20 and onto FM 3251.

