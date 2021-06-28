East Texas Now Business Break
The whimsical Lily Farm & Nursery is one of the largest daylily farms in the country

By Kendyl Turner
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT
One of the largest daylily farms in the country is nestled right off an East Texas highway in Center, Texas. The Lily Farm & Nursery has acres of land dedicated to hybridizing and selling world-class daylilies. But that isn’t all you’ll find at the nursery.

“At our nursery we sell everything,” said Mark Carpenter, owner of The Lily Farm & Nursery. “We sell concrete statuaries, pottery, trees, annuals, shrubs, exotic roses, a lot of exotic plants we’re known for finding. You’re going to find a lot of whimsical kind of things here.”

And no matter the month, the Lily Farm & Nursery will have the popular seasonal plants you’re looking for.

“We’re going to have your seasonal annuals, your summer plants, your mums in the fall, and we carry all of the landscaping bushes,” said Carpenter. “We carry over a thousand different products in our line of stuff.”

And the vibe of the place is unlike any other nursery.

“We want this to be a whimsical kind of place,” said Carpenter. “We want this to be a childlike place and our customers seem to really enjoy it.”

That’s why you will also find more than plants. There is a wide array of pottery, flags, planters, mats, thermometers, rocking chairs and more.

“We don’t want this to be a business,” said Carpenter. “We want this to be like a fun place to come, where people know they’re going to be greeted with a smile and, you know, no matter what happened during their day, if they come out here, they’re going to leave happy. "

The Lily Farm & Nursery is located at 10056 Highway 7 West in Center, Texas.

They’re currently open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesdays – Saturdays.

Click here to visit their website.

Click here to follow The Lily Farm on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

