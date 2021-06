MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - East Texan, David Gannon and his six-year-old golden retriever, Trap, earned the American Kennel Club All Breed Top Obedience Dog of the Country award of 2020.

KLTV’s Erin Wides was in Mineola and spoke with Gannon and got to meet Trap today.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.