WEBXTRA: Mexican Consulate officials come to Nacogdoches to help Mexican nationals

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Representatives from the Mexican Consulate arrived in Nacogdoches Monday afternoon for a five-day visit. Their purpose is to help Mexican nationals living in the area with various documentation including passport renewal.

Also participating were Nacogdoches ISD for Pre-K and kindergarten registration, SFA and Nacogdoches Fire Department` offering a COVID-19 vaccination clinic and Tuesday-Thursday NEDCO will host a job fair.

All the services are offered at North Street Church of Christ.

Donna McCollum visited with Dr. Evelyn Saucedo about the visit.

