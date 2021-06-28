East Texas Now Business Break
WEBXTRA: Mexican Consulate officials come to Nacogdoches to help Mexican nationals

By Donna McCollum
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Representatives from the Mexican Consulate arrived in Nacogdoches Monday afternoon for a five-day visit. Their purpose is to help Mexican nationals living in the area with various documentation including passport renewal.

Also participating were Nacogdoches ISD for Pre-K and kindergarten registration, SFA and Nacogdoches Fire Department` offering a COVID-19 vaccination clinic and Tuesday-Thursday NEDCO will host a job fair.

All the services are offered at North Street Church of Christ.

Donna McCollum visited with Dr. Evelyn Saucedo about the visit.

