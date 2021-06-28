East Texas Now Business Break
Van Zandt County crash leaves 2 dead, 2 injured

Fatal crash in Van Zandt County.
Fatal crash in Van Zandt County.(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Friday morning two-vehicle crash near Wills Point left two people dead and two hospitalized.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Friday 11:25 a.m., DPS troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on FM 751, approximately six miles north of the city of Wills Point in Van Zandt County. The investigators’ preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2021 Chevrolet Spark was traveling northbound on FM 751 when she attempted to pass another vehicle in a marked no passing zone. The Chevrolet struck a southbound Ford F-150 head on.

The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as Ember N. Berg, 37, of Quinlan. Berg was transported to Methodist Hospital – Dallas in critical condition. A passenger in the vehicle, Angela Phillips, 33, of Quinlan was transported to Baylor – Dallas where she later died. Another passenger in the vehicle, Dorothy Hines, 51, of Quinlan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was identified as Robert Anderson, 74, of Wills Point. Anderson was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital – Tyler in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

