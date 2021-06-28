Treasure hunt: Search underway for $10,000 hidden in Utah

NEAR WASATCH RANGE, Utah (KSL) - If you’ve ever wanted to go searching for hidden treasure, now’s your chance.

Two Utah men have started a real-life treasure hunt. The prize is $10,000 in cash.

It’s out there somewhere. People hiking along the Wasatch front are advised to be on the lookout for a treasure chest with the money in it.

“It’s real cash. It’s actual real cash,” John Maxim said.

Only Maxim and David Cline know where the treasure chest is because they hid it.

“The first one. I think on the first video, I said, ‘Hey everyone, don’t tell my wife about this,’” Maxim said.

She may know, though, because these friends posted a poem full of clues to their Instagram pages this past weekend, leading to the treasure.

“Oh, someone’s going to find it, definitely. And hopefully, yeah, I mean, hopefully it’ll be a couple of weeks,” Cline said.

Scallywags everywhere started looking for it, even following them, thinking they would lead them to the treasure.

“Hiking is not my thing. And I’m not out there checking it every day,” Maxim said.

They hid a treasure chest last year with $5,000, but it was found in four days.

“We’re officially longer than last year’s time,” Maxim said.

“He made quick work of our poem last year,” Cline said.

So this year they wanted to make it a little tougher.

“We don’t want to make it as easy as last time. Because again, we just underestimated the genius of people,” Cline said.

The reason why they said they’re doing it is because they are sick of so much division and negativity in the world.

“It’s a treat to watch families who send us pictures or videos. And it’s like a family and a van and all the kids have headlamps on. And they’re just also stoked to get in the mountains because they think they have it solved,” Cline said.

Apparently, $10,000 is nothing to see a kid smile.

“I got a message from a single mom who’s got three boys and she’s like, ‘This is the first afternoon I can think of where they didn’t want to play Xbox all day long,’” Maxim said.

They had kids in mind when they hid the treasure chest, saying it’s not a mission impossible.

“We climbed, we did it in our flip flops. We’re actually wearing the shoes we buried the treasure in,” Maxim said.

For all those saying it’s not legit or they must have a catch, here’s what they say.

“There’s something about a treasure hunt that I just love. It brings out the kid in all of us,” Maxim said.

The two men said they will update their Instagram pages with more clues and maps as the treasure hunt progresses.

Copyright 2021 KSL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.