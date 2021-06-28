Texas Homegrown Songs: George Navarro

Our next feature on Texas Homegrown Songs is George Navarro. Watch his performance of “When She’s Drinkin’” above.

Want to watch more? Scroll down to check out some of his musical talents.

Here are some fun facts about George Navarro:

George Navarro was born in Chihuahua, Mexico in 1991. Though being young in years, he already has a decades-long heritage of music and performing. His father, Jorge Navarro, along with his uncles, are members of the Latin Grammy-winning band, Caballo Dorado.

The U.S. country music scene is exactly where George wants to be and where he belongs. With over ten years of experience on lead and acoustic guitar, he continues to add instrumental bullets to his ever growing musical holster, and is now an accomplished bass, fiddle and mandolin player. George’s biggest bullet, however comes in the form of his signature vocals. With his warm and wonderful tone and wide vocal range, he has the ability to perform emotional ballads to country rock anthems with ease, coupled with his electrifying stage presence.

On his first trip to Nashville in 2014 to showcase his talents, his performances were warmly received and highly praised by country music’s most powerful executives. Additional affirmation came when one of his showcases caught the eye of one of the largest and most respected talent agencies in the world, Creative Artist Agency (CAA). As a result of this showcase, he was immediately signed to one of the World’s most premiere touring rosters.

George can be found in support with some of the most popular national touring acts in the country including Billy Currington, Joe Nichols, Tracy Byrd, Loretta Lynn, William Clark Green and others.

His latest single, “Lost In A Kiss” is now #1 in the Texas Country Music scene.While George Navarro continues his journey into country music, he hopes to add one more George along side the country crooners George Jones and George Strait – all signs seems to say he’s heading in the right direction.

