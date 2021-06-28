East Texas Now Business Break
TDCJ renames Eastham Unit prison

Eastham Unit which will become the J. Dale Wainwright Unit
Eastham Unit which will become the J. Dale Wainwright Unit(Texas Department of Criminal Justice FB)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOVELADY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Board of Criminal Justice voted Friday morning to rename the Eastham Unit which will become the J. Dale Wainwright Unit.

The over 12,000-acre prison campus with 283 employees and a capability of housing over 2000 inmates is located 13 miles west of Trinity on FM 230 in Houston County.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice social media post explained the name change is in recognition of the former Chairman of the Texas Board of Criminal Justice.

Justice Dale Wainwright was appointed as board chairman by Gov. Abbott in August 2015. He is a graduate of Howard University in Economics and a graduate of the University of Chicago Law School where he earned a Juris Doctor degree in 1988. He is a former Associate Justice of the Texas Supreme Court and a former Judge of the 334th District Court in Harris County.

He also served as Chair of the Correctional Institutions Committee while on the Board and was a member of Audit & Review, Business and Financial Operations, and Health Care committees.

Justice Dale Wainwright’s leadership has led to salary increases for correctional officers, increased rehabilitation and faith-based programming, overseeing the agency’s response to Hurricane Harvey, and encouraging other board members to visit the staff at units and parole offices.

During his tenure, the reentry program known as STRIVE (Strength Through Restoration, Independence, Vision and Empowerment) that prepares female inmates for successful reentry was initiated.

A former president of the Houston Young Lawyers Association, co-founder of the Aspiring Youth Program and recipient of the 2000 Legal Excellence Award from the NAACP, and currently serving on the Public Safety Commission.

