East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Smith County World War 2 veteran celebrates 100th birthday

Paul Franke
Paul Franke((Source: KLTV))
By Erin Wides and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County veteran celebrated turning a century old Monday.

Paul Franke turned 100 years old Monday. The World War 2 veteran was a member of the Army Air Corps when he enlisted in 1943.

He has resided in East Texas since the 1980s, currently living at his home in Flint. He enjoys his dog Candycane and music. Although Franke is legally blind, he says he finds joy from the many memories he has from when he could still see.

“Its good to be alive and I enjoy the weather here, I think we’re very fortunate as to some other places. Outside of that I just communicate to my other two daughters by phone,” Franke said.

Franke also says he enjoys getting up and spending time on the porch with his dog every morning.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Troup Hwy in Tyler, June 26, 2021. KLTV
Tyler police on the hunt for restaurant shooting suspects
Dycorrian Wayne Lofton, a 22 year old male from Jacksonville is a prime suspect in the shooting...
Police ID suspect in weekend murder at Tyler restaurant
Shooting on Troup Hwy in Tyler, June 26, 2021. KLTV
Woman killed, 2 men injured in Tyler shooting Friday night; police looking for as many as 5 suspects
Source: Gun Barrel City Fire Department Facebook page
Gun Barrel City emergency personnel, private citizens rescue 2 people from capsized boat
East Texas News' Bob Hallmark talked to a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden about...
Game wardens urge safety on East Texas waterways

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Free pet adoptions with donations at Tyler Animal Services
Free pet adoptions with donations at Tyler Animal Services
Free pet adoptions with donations
CPC 6-10 Day Precipitation Outlook
East Texans can expect unseasonable weather this week