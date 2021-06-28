East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Scattered showers and storms again today

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 70s this morning.  Grab the umbrella before you head out the door.  Scattered showers and thunderstorms become likely again as we head into the afternoon.  A few areas could see some heavy rainfall and gusty winds.  More of the same for tomorrow, but the clouds and rain keep temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for a while.  Chances for rain will stay slight for midweek, but increase again at the end of the week.  It could be a rainy weekend ahead, so keep that in mind if you have outdoor plans for the Independence Day holiday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Troup Hwy in Tyler, June 26, 2021. KLTV
Tyler police detectives ask for public’s help in identifying suspects in fatal shooting
Shooting on Troup Hwy in Tyler, June 26, 2021. KLTV
Woman killed, 2 men injured in Tyler shooting Friday night; police looking for as many as 5 suspects
East Texas News' Bob Hallmark talked to a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden about...
Game wardens urge safety on East Texas waterways
Source: Gun Barrel City Fire Department Facebook page
Gun Barrel City emergency personnel, private citizens rescue 2 people from capsized boat
Christian Whiteside
‘Please come forward:’ Family seeking answers after man struck, killed on Highway 31

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 6-28-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 6-28-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 6-28-21
Sunday Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips 6-27-21
Sunday Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips 6-27-21
Sunday Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips