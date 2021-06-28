East Texas Now Business Break
Road work resumes on Old Jacksonville Highway

(Source: KLTV staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Following significant delays due to winter weather and rain, work is scheduled to resume on the FM 2493/Old Jacksonville Highway project from Gresham to Flint.

The anticipated completion date is fall 2021. The project, with limits from FM 2813 in Gresham, south to FM 346 in Flint, will widen the existing two-lane roadway to five lanes with curb and gutter and bike lanes.

“The contractor is tentatively scheduled to mobilize to complete the remainder of the surface on the project the week of June 28,” said Kathi White, TxDOT Public Information Officer. “Weather permitting, that work should be completed in about a week, followed with placing the striping in the final configuration.”

The traffic signal at FM 346 is anticipated to be activated by the end of July or early August. TxDOT reminds motorists to use caution in the construction work zone and to obey all traffic control devices. A work zone speed limit of 45 mph is in effect throughout the project limits. Drivers are encouraged to use caution as the project progresses expecting lane closures and delays. The $14.5 million project is designed to improve safety and mobility.

Once completed, the roadway will feature four travel lanes with a continuous center turn lane.

