East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

No one injured after plane makes emergency landing at Palestine airport

By Gary Bass
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Both occupants of a small, private plane walked away unharmed after the pilot of the aircraft made an emergency landing at the Palestine Municipal Airport Monday.

Staff Sgt. Sarah Warren with the Texas Department of Public Safety said a single-engine, two-seat airplane made an emergency landing at the Palestine airport, and both of its occupants suffered no injuries.

Dan Addkison, an employee at the Palestine Municipal Airport, said the airplane’s landing gear failed, and the aircraft’s pilot landed it safely on its belly.

Warren said the Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the emergency landing.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Troup Hwy in Tyler, June 26, 2021. KLTV
Tyler police on the hunt for restaurant shooting suspects
Shooting on Troup Hwy in Tyler, June 26, 2021. KLTV
Woman killed, 2 men injured in Tyler shooting Friday night; police looking for as many as 5 suspects
Source: Gun Barrel City Fire Department Facebook page
Gun Barrel City emergency personnel, private citizens rescue 2 people from capsized boat
East Texas News' Bob Hallmark talked to a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden about...
Game wardens urge safety on East Texas waterways
Christian Whiteside
‘Please come forward:’ Family seeking answers after man struck, killed on Highway 31

Latest News

CHRISTUS Trinity Chandler Grand Opening
Grand opening of new CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic in Chandler
Official seal, State of Texas Governor
Gov. Abbott allocates additional $94.6 million in federal funds for Texas higher education
Dycorrian Wayne Lofton, a 22 year old male from Jacksonville is a prime suspect in the shooting...
Police ID suspect in weekend murder at Tyler restaurant
ETN - Bryan Hughes 6.28