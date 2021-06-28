No one injured after plane makes emergency landing at Palestine airport

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Both occupants of a small, private plane walked away unharmed after the pilot of the aircraft made an emergency landing at the Palestine Municipal Airport Monday.

Staff Sgt. Sarah Warren with the Texas Department of Public Safety said a single-engine, two-seat airplane made an emergency landing at the Palestine airport, and both of its occupants suffered no injuries.

Dan Addkison, an employee at the Palestine Municipal Airport, said the airplane’s landing gear failed, and the aircraft’s pilot landed it safely on its belly.

Warren said the Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the emergency landing.

