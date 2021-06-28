East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 70s this morning. Grab the umbrella before you head out the door. Scattered showers and thunderstorms become likely again as we head into the afternoon. A few areas could see some heavy rainfall and gusty winds. More of the same for tomorrow, but the clouds and rain keep temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for a while. Chances for rain will stay slight for midweek, but increase again at the end of the week. It could be a rainy weekend ahead, so keep that in mind if you have outdoor plans for the Independence Day holiday.

