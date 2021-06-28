East Texas Now Business Break
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers this afternoon with highs reaching the low to mid 80s. Temperatures for the evening cool down into the mid 70s by 10pm, and we’ll see an overnight low around 73°. Lower rain chances for tomorrow, but still likely to see a shower/t’shower. Highs in the upper 80s. The normal high this time of year is around 92° and we won’t come close to that for much of the work week. I think Wednesday/Thursday we have a decent chance to see some sun before more widespread showers return to East Texas. The holiday weekend looks wet right now with highs in the 80s, but it’s still too early to make any changes to your plans. I’d recommend having a Plan B to any outdoor plans for now and if rain continues to look possible then you may want to consider moving things inside. Stay tuned for updates.

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 6-28-21