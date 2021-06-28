East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Man wounded by stray bullet during gunfire in Times Square

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a man who was reportedly visiting New York City with his family was shot and wounded in Times Square by a stray bullet during gunfire from a possible dispute between vendors.

Police say the 21-year-old victim was shot in the back about 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt in the shooting. No arrests were immediately reported.

Sunday’s shooting took place near the site of a May 8 shooting that wounded two women and a 4-year-old girl.

A man was later arrested following that shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Troup Hwy in Tyler, June 26, 2021. KLTV
Tyler police on the hunt for Louisiana Cajun Cafe fatal shooting suspects
Shooting on Troup Hwy in Tyler, June 26, 2021. KLTV
Woman killed, 2 men injured in Tyler shooting Friday night; police looking for as many as 5 suspects
East Texas News' Bob Hallmark talked to a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden about...
Game wardens urge safety on East Texas waterways
Source: Gun Barrel City Fire Department Facebook page
Gun Barrel City emergency personnel, private citizens rescue 2 people from capsized boat
Christian Whiteside
‘Please come forward:’ Family seeking answers after man struck, killed on Highway 31

Latest News

FILE – This June 26, 2021 file photo shows former President Donald Trump at a rally in Ohio.
Trump Organization lawyers expected to meet with Manhattan DA prosecutors
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Tunneling Florida rescuers spot voids, search for survivors in condo rubble
Two men have started a treasure hunt in Utah.
Search underway for hidden treasure in Utah
Shooting on Troup Hwy in Tyler, June 26, 2021. KLTV
Tyler police on the hunt for Louisiana Cajun Cafe fatal shooting suspects
Deep East Texas community gathers to support Diboll police officer
Deep East Texas community gathers to support Diboll police officer