Legacy’s Jamarion Miller heading to Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Legacy running back Jamarion Miller will be staying in Texas for college football after he verbally committed to the University of Texas on Monday.

The verbal commitment came after he visited the 40 acres for an official visit.

I’m blessed to announce that I've decided to start my new journey at the University of Texas at Austin. I want to give a big thanks to my parents, coaches, and the staff at UT for all the hardwork and dedication they’ve invested into this. #Hookem 🧡🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/oWvLUn1Ork — Jamarion Miller (@JamarionMiller1) June 28, 2021

Miller was a key part in leading the Legacy Red Raiders to their first playoff win since 2009 last season. He finished the year with 1,666 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns, as well as 468 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

