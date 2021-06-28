East Texas Now Business Break
Legacy’s Jamarion Miller heading to Texas

Jamarion Miller
Jamarion Miller(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Legacy running back Jamarion Miller will be staying in Texas for college football after he verbally committed to the University of Texas on Monday.

The verbal commitment came after he visited the 40 acres for an official visit.

Miller was a key part in leading the Legacy Red Raiders to their first playoff win since 2009 last season. He finished the year with 1,666 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns, as well as 468 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

