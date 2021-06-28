East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Kilgore College working on paperwork combining demolition, construction for new bid on pedestrian bridge

Damaged Pedestrian Bridge at Kilgore College
Damaged Pedestrian Bridge at Kilgore College((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore College Board of Trustees is working on paperwork to combine demolition and construction costs for a bid on a new pedestrian bridge.

The bridge has been out of use since April of 2019 after a semi-truck struck it.

On June 14, the board voted to reject a bid for demolition from RLM General Contractors. The bid was $659,315.18 which the board believed exceeded the reasonable cost for the scope of work.

Kilgore College’s Public Information Office, Chris Craddock, said making a single bid for both demolition and construction will save the college money.

“It should be more cost effective having the single bid for construction and demolition. It will save the college money. It was advertised the quest for proposal and we got one bid. and the board felt that it was to expensive compared to the scope of work,” Craddock said.

Currently, there is no time table for the completion of the project. The college said the cost of the bridge will be paid by insurance.

RELATED: Semi hauling tank battery hits Kilgore college walkway bridge

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Troup Hwy in Tyler, June 26, 2021. KLTV
Tyler police on the hunt for restaurant shooting suspects
Dycorrian Wayne Lofton, a 22 year old male from Jacksonville is a prime suspect in the shooting...
Police ID suspect in weekend murder at Tyler restaurant
Shooting on Troup Hwy in Tyler, June 26, 2021. KLTV
Woman killed, 2 men injured in Tyler shooting Friday night; police looking for as many as 5 suspects
Source: Gun Barrel City Fire Department Facebook page
Gun Barrel City emergency personnel, private citizens rescue 2 people from capsized boat
East Texas News' Bob Hallmark talked to a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden about...
Game wardens urge safety on East Texas waterways

Latest News

Adoptions For Donations
Adoptions For Donations Animal Shelter
State Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) speaks with Blake Holland on East Texas Now about the...
Sen. Bryan Hughes talks upcoming special legislative session
Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews work on victims of the fatal balloon crash at Unser and Central...
2 former Clovis residents identified as victims of New Mexico hot air balloon crash
Representatives from the Mexican Consulate arrived in Nacogdoches Monday for a five-day visit....
WEBXTRA: Mexican Consulate officials come to Nacogdoches to help Mexican nationals