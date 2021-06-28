Kilgore College working on paperwork combining demolition, construction for new bid on pedestrian bridge

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore College Board of Trustees is working on paperwork to combine demolition and construction costs for a bid on a new pedestrian bridge.

The bridge has been out of use since April of 2019 after a semi-truck struck it.

On June 14, the board voted to reject a bid for demolition from RLM General Contractors. The bid was $659,315.18 which the board believed exceeded the reasonable cost for the scope of work.

Kilgore College’s Public Information Office, Chris Craddock, said making a single bid for both demolition and construction will save the college money.

“It should be more cost effective having the single bid for construction and demolition. It will save the college money. It was advertised the quest for proposal and we got one bid. and the board felt that it was to expensive compared to the scope of work,” Craddock said.

Currently, there is no time table for the completion of the project. The college said the cost of the bridge will be paid by insurance.

