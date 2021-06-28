Grand opening of new CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic in Chandler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Monday, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic in Chandler celebrated its brand new facility with a grand opening and ribbon cutting event.

The ribbon cutting was from 11a.m. to 12p.m. and KLTV’s Lexi Vennetti spoke with Jenifer Wilson, Lead Physician DO about the new facilities. Wilson said, “People are very excited, our community is growing. There’s lots of new people in the area and lots of people who have been here for a very long time, and so everyone is very excited about the opportunity that this new facility offers.”

In their Grand Opening program, it read “This beautiful, new CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Chandler is yet another example of our commitment and fidelity to Jesus Christ’s command to heal the sick and care for the poor. We gather today as a faith community to bless this Clinic and recall the importance of welcoming everyone in order to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ, so that all may experience God’s love and healing presence.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.