East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Grand opening of new CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic in Chandler

CHRISTUS Trinity Chandler Grand Opening
CHRISTUS Trinity Chandler Grand Opening(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Monday, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic in Chandler celebrated its brand new facility with a grand opening and ribbon cutting event.

The ribbon cutting was from 11a.m. to 12p.m. and KLTV’s Lexi Vennetti spoke with Jenifer Wilson, Lead Physician DO about the new facilities. Wilson said, “People are very excited, our community is growing. There’s lots of new people in the area and lots of people who have been here for a very long time, and so everyone is very excited about the opportunity that this new facility offers.”

In their Grand Opening program, it read “This beautiful, new CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Chandler is yet another example of our commitment and fidelity to Jesus Christ’s command to heal the sick and care for the poor. We gather today as a faith community to bless this Clinic and recall the importance of welcoming everyone in order to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ, so that all may experience God’s love and healing presence.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Troup Hwy in Tyler, June 26, 2021. KLTV
Tyler police on the hunt for restaurant shooting suspects
Shooting on Troup Hwy in Tyler, June 26, 2021. KLTV
Woman killed, 2 men injured in Tyler shooting Friday night; police looking for as many as 5 suspects
Source: Gun Barrel City Fire Department Facebook page
Gun Barrel City emergency personnel, private citizens rescue 2 people from capsized boat
East Texas News' Bob Hallmark talked to a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden about...
Game wardens urge safety on East Texas waterways
Christian Whiteside
‘Please come forward:’ Family seeking answers after man struck, killed on Highway 31

Latest News

No one injured after plane makes emergency landing at Palestine airport
Official seal, State of Texas Governor
Gov. Abbott allocates additional $94.6 million in federal funds for Texas higher education
Dycorrian Wayne Lofton, a 22 year old male from Jacksonville is a prime suspect in the shooting...
Police ID suspect in weekend murder at Tyler restaurant
ETN - Bryan Hughes 6.28