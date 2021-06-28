Free pet adoptions with donations at Tyler Animal Services

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Animal Services is offering free pet adoptions with the donation of a dozen food items which will help the Salvation Army of Tyler.

The Tyler Animal Services partnered with The Salvation Army to offer no-cost “donation adoptions” for both dogs and cats with the donation of one dozen food items. The items cover the adoption fee for dogs and cats and the donations go to the Salvation Army food pantry.

The standard adoption fee for dogs is $120 and $80 for cats. All animals adopted from Tyler Animal Services are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated.

This event ends on Wednesday, June 30.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.