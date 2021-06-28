East Texas Now Business Break
Former Tyler Legacy principal booked into jail on drug charge

Dr. Dan Crawford (Source: Tyler ISD)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have arrested a former Tyler Legacy High School principal on a drug charge.

Daniel Crawford, 45, is charged with possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.

According to police, this is from a June 2 incident.

Crawford resigned from Tyler ISD after the incident.

The resignation came after Tyler Police were called to his residence on Pinnacle Circle on June 2 at 11:48 p.m.

They were initially called in order to assist paramedics.

Police encountered both Crawford and his wife at the residence. According to the incident report, the call to assist paramedics then resulted in an investigation into possession of a controlled substance, found inside the home.

Police officers on the scene recorded finding half a gram of a white powdery substance at the home that was being possessed or concealed.

Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh said Crawford’s home is located in a drug-free zone.

Previous report: Tyler Legacy principal resigns in wake of police investigation

