Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Lots of Tropical Moisture is moving into East Texas again today causing showers and thundershowers to persist. As we head into the evening hours, the rain chances should diminish quickly. Only a few showers are possible overnight and early on Tuesday. As we warm up again tomorrow, the chances for showers/thundershowers will increase once again. It appears that the weather should calm down a bit on Wednesday with only a few scattered showers or thundershowers possible. Increasing chances for rain, once again, starts on Thursday afternoon and continue through early next week. It looks as if Mother Nature may produce a few of her own fireworks on Sunday, Independence Day, hopefully the rain diminishes quickly near sunset. Temperatures over the next 7 days should remain at or below average. Lows should remain near normal with highs expected to remain below normal through the forecast period. At this time, we are not expecting anything severe, but, as always, we will keep a sharp eye on any and all potential storms.

