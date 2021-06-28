Enjoy East Texas from the tree tops at New York, Texas ZipLine Adventures

For your adventure, you can choose between the 6 ZipLine tour or the 9 ZipLine Challenge tour. What’s the difference? The 9-line tour includes the 1500 foot line waiting for you at the end.

Whichever tour you choose, your adventure will take you from tree top to tree top with 30 mile views from each platform and high above the rocky hillside of one of the highest elevations in East Texas.

New York, Texas ZipLine Adventures is located in the New York Community just 15-20 minutes east of Athens. It’s a family-owned business, and they make you feel welcomed from the second you drive through the property gate.

New York, Texas ZipLine Adventures opened in 2008 by the Shultz family and has become an East Texas adventure staple ever since.

If you’re ready to book call (903)-681-3791. The adventures awaits every Thursday – Sunday.

You can visit their website here, and don’t forget to follow them on Facebook for their latest updates.

