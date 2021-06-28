Dudley’s Cajun Cafe returns to Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Dudley’s Cajun Cafe announced on social media that the business will be returning to Longview.

The cafe has been renamed Dudley’s Grab & Geaux and will be located next door to the original restaurant in Dudley’s catering kitchen building.

Dudley’s Grab & Geaux will open as a curbside to-go restaurant, but the date of the opening is yet to be announced, their website instructed diners to “stay tuned for when we are ready to start taking orders.”

The re-opening comes as a pleasant surprise following the December 2020 announcement that the business was closing after 28 years.

