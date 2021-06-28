Dive below the surface at Athens Scuba Park

Calvin and Shannon Wilcher started Athens Scuba Park in 1986 and continue to run it today with the help of their son, Alex. This family of divers understand what it takes to have a good dive, and they incorporate that from the time you drive onto the property to the time you leave.

The 8-acre, spring-fed lake has a visibility of 35 feet that they say can reach up to roughly 70 feet. Depending on where you dive in, the lake’s depth ranges from 20 to 35 feet and it’s filled with sunken wrecks.

We took a dive to explore the underwater wrecks that include a 60 foot Hawker 600 Jet, three 30 foot sailboats, three cabin cruisers, a houseboat (formerly owned by Clint Eastwood’s film crew), a DART bus, and so much more.

Athens Scuba Park is one of the only dive resorts in the United States that has their own full service dive shop, classroom, training pool and open water lake all on one property.

But if you’re not a diver, there’s plenty for you to do. They have kayaks you can rent, and the lake’s visibility is so great you can see some of the sunken wrecks from the surface. You can also rent snorkel equipment and swim around. There is also a campsite where you can hookup your RV and enjoy a relaxing weekend away.

You can also rent all scuba equipment. If you’re interested in becoming scuba certified, you can find a list of the classes they offer along with prices here. Click here for information on their dive shop.

Athens Scuba Park is 500 North Murchison Street in Athens, Texas.

Their hours of operation are:

Wednesday – Friday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday – Sunday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Camping and night diving must have a confirmed reservation.

Visit the Athens Scuba Park website for more.

