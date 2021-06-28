East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Democrats sue Texas governor over vetoing pay after walkout

Texas Democratic lawmakers are suing Republican Gov. Greg Abbott after he vetoed Capitol...
Texas Democratic lawmakers are suing Republican Gov. Greg Abbott after he vetoed Capitol paycheck funds because they walked out to block sweeping new voting restrictions.(Credit: Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas Democratic lawmakers are suing Republican Gov. Greg Abbott after he vetoed Capitol paycheck funds because they walked out to block sweeping new voting restrictions.

The lawsuit filed Friday reflects the tensions that remain more than a month after Democrats staged a late-night quorum break to stop the GOP from passing tougher election laws in Texas. Abbott has said paychecks shouldn’t be given “to those who quit their job early.”

He has indicated he’ll give lawmakers the chance to reinstate the money once they return for a special session later this summer.

Democrats called the veto unconstitutional overreach and say more than 2,000 jobs are at stake.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Troup Hwy in Tyler, June 26, 2021. KLTV
Tyler police on the hunt for restaurant shooting suspects
Shooting on Troup Hwy in Tyler, June 26, 2021. KLTV
Woman killed, 2 men injured in Tyler shooting Friday night; police looking for as many as 5 suspects
Source: Gun Barrel City Fire Department Facebook page
Gun Barrel City emergency personnel, private citizens rescue 2 people from capsized boat
East Texas News' Bob Hallmark talked to a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden about...
Game wardens urge safety on East Texas waterways
Christian Whiteside
‘Please come forward:’ Family seeking answers after man struck, killed on Highway 31

Latest News

School Classroom (Source: Flickr)
Results from spring STAAR testing show number of students not meeting grade level has increased
Eastham Unit which will become the J. Dale Wainwright Unit
TDCJ renames Eastham Unit prison
Speed limit sign
Speed limit changes approved in Deep East Texas
Dudley's returns to Longview
Dudley’s Cajun Cafe returns to Longview