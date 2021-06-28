Create memories from the treetops in the Upward Treehouse

Upward Treehouse is a destination located in the treetops of East Texas. Built by Jason and Liz Hartong, along with their six kids, the five-story treehouse sleeps 13 and is built for memories and comfort.

“One of the things I regularly told myself when we were building [Upward Treehouse] is I wanted to create a place where kids, for the rest of their life, would turn to their mom and dad and be like, ‘remember that one time we stayed in that treehouse?’” said Jason Hartong. “We wanted it to be that exceptional vacation, that remarkable vacation!”

Upward Treehouse was designed with both couples and multiple families in mind. The treehouse has three bedrooms, two and a half baths, four showers, three toilets, a full kitchen, multiple decks with seating areas, a washer and dryer, a porch, fire pit, outdoor showers, a hammock swing and more. The amenities are endless. The treehouse is located on 8-acres for you to explore, which includes a trail to a freshwater spring and creek.

The Airbnb website also says “The Upward Treehouse is a beautiful & luxurious treetop retreat! A ground level covered patio provides a comfortable eating area. The second level is an open air deck complete with a sitting area and a flat top gas grill. The third level is the entry level to the family room with 2 full sized sleeper couches, TV & Blueray. Also a full sized kitchen, half bath, wrap around deck with more outdoor seating and outdoor shower.”

“We spent about 14 months building this place, and through the entire process we were inspired to create a space that we would want to go,” said Jason. “A place we’d love to hang out with our family, a place that would be fun to vacation. So that’s what’s been driving us.”

“We want people to be able to make memories,” said Liz Hartong. “Finding a place, a platform, to connect with others, the people you consider your family, is something that we value way more now…[So it’s really cool] that we can create this place where they can create good memories and have good times.”

“One of the things that’s really cool about the Upward Treehouse is it’s kind of in the middle of nowhere and yet it’s close to everything,” said Jason. “If you need groceries, if you want to go to a movie, if you’re looking for additional activities to do during the day, they’re not very far away.”

The Upward Treehouse is located in Garden Valley, Texas.

