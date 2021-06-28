East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Court tosses lawsuits against store in Texas church killing

The Texas Supreme Court says survivors and relatives of those killed in a 2017 mass killing at...
The Texas Supreme Court says survivors and relatives of those killed in a 2017 mass killing at a church can’t sue a sporting goods chain for selling the gunman the rifle used in the attack.(The Blue Book)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The Texas Supreme Court says survivors and relatives of those killed in a 2017 mass killing at a church can’t sue a sporting goods chain for selling the gunman the rifle used in the attack.

The court on Friday threw out four lawsuits against Academy Sports and Outdoors that alleged that a San Antonio-area store negligently sold the gun to Devin Kelley in 2016.

Kelley killed more than two dozen people when he opened fire at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs.

The 26-year-old then killed himself during a chase after the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Troup Hwy in Tyler, June 26, 2021. KLTV
Tyler police on the hunt for restaurant shooting suspects
Shooting on Troup Hwy in Tyler, June 26, 2021. KLTV
Woman killed, 2 men injured in Tyler shooting Friday night; police looking for as many as 5 suspects
Source: Gun Barrel City Fire Department Facebook page
Gun Barrel City emergency personnel, private citizens rescue 2 people from capsized boat
East Texas News' Bob Hallmark talked to a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden about...
Game wardens urge safety on East Texas waterways
Christian Whiteside
‘Please come forward:’ Family seeking answers after man struck, killed on Highway 31

Latest News

School Classroom (Source: Flickr)
Results from spring STAAR testing show number of students not meeting grade level has increased
Eastham Unit which will become the J. Dale Wainwright Unit
TDCJ renames Eastham Unit prison
Speed limit sign
Speed limit changes approved in Deep East Texas
Texas Democratic lawmakers are suing Republican Gov. Greg Abbott after he vetoed Capitol...
Democrats sue Texas governor over vetoing pay after walkout
Dudley's returns to Longview
Dudley’s Cajun Cafe returns to Longview