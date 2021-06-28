East Texas Now Business Break
2 adults, 1 child killed after train hits vehicle in Chicago

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Two adults and a child have been killed after a Metra train struck their vehicle in Chicago.

Authorities tell The Chicago Sun-Times that a train heading north into the city struck the vehicle just after 5 p.m. Sunday on the city’s Far South Side.

Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile says the force of the impact caused the train’s front car to partially derail and the vehicle caught fire. Two adults and one child riding in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately known how fast the train was traveling at the time of the collision.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

