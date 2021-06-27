Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... We’ll start off the day with temps in the 70s, maybe even 80s in a few spots. A few isolated showers will be possible through the morning hours. This afternoon showers will become a little more widespread. The greatest chance for a thundershower is in Deep East Texas, however a t’shower cannot be ruled out for northern areas as well. Highs today will reach the low 90s, and feels like temps will again be in the upper 90s.

Overnight temperatures in the 70s and most of the rain should come to an end but widespread showers/thundershowers arrive in East Texas on Monday. Severe weather is not expected, but some showers could make some noise as they move through. Highs for Monday below normal, in the upper 80s. Rain chances stick around in the forecast for the entire work week, but Monday still looks like the greatest chance to see rain right now. Some isolated areas could see up to 3″ of rain over the next week, but areas will be looking at lower totals. I think most of East Texas can expect at least an inch this week. Highs will also be below normal for much of the week, and the Climate Prediction Center expects that to continue.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.