Nacogdoches man arrested after head-on collision on North Street

Emmanuel Leyva (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 33-year-old man early Saturday morning after he was involved in a head-on collision on North Street.

Emmanuel Alejandro Leyva, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a second-degree felony bribery charge and a third-degree felony intoxication assault with a vehicle charge. No bond amounts have been set for his charges yet.

According to Sgt. Brent Handy with the Nacogdoches Police Department, the arresting NPD officers saw the wreck happen in front of them in the 2500 block of North Street at about 1:10 a.m. Saturday.

The NPD media report said the officers were performing traffic enforcement duties when they saw a passenger vehicle pass their position at a high rate of speed and then collide head-on with another vehicle in the median.

One person in the vehicle that was struck head-on suffered serious bodily injury, the media report stated. Leyva, the driver of the other vehicle, was allegedly found to be intoxicated at the time of the crash, and he was arrested at the scene.

After Leyva was arrested, he tried to bribe the officers in exchange for his freedom, the media report stated.

Leyva was then taken to the county jail.

