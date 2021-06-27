Lufkin Little League All-Stars win Texas East DIstcit 10 Championship

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The 12-year old Lufkin All-Stars are off to the Little League sectionals after beating Rose Capital East 3-0 Saturday night in the Texas East District 10 Championship.

It was a pitcher’s duel early between Lufkin’s Mateo Enrique and R.C. West’s Gage Aldreman. The game remained scoreless through four full innings.. In the top of the fifth, Lufkin had a runner on second. Aldreman recorded a strike out and on a bad through back to the mound Lufkin advanced their runner, Blayse Burton. Off of some confusion and another past ball by the catcher, Burton advanced home.

Lufkin would add two more runs in the sixth with credit going to Ceylan Williams and Enrique. A ground out to third in the bottom of the sixth would end the game with Lufkin winning. The team will now prepare for their sectional tournament next week in Austin.

