Gun Barrel City emergency personnel, private citizens rescue 2 people from capiszed boat

Source: Gun Barrel City Fire Department Facebook page
By Gary Bass
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GUN BARREL CITY Texas (KLTV) - Gun Barrel City firefighters and police officers rescued the occupants of a capsized boat on Cedar Creek Lake Saturday with the help of private citizens.

“Cedar Creek Lake was extremely rough today due to the high winds,” said Gun Barrel City Assistant Fire Chief Raney, who was in command of the water rescue. “The victims were exhausted from being in the water and trying to hold onto their boat in high waves. I truly appreciate the citizens who responded with their boat today and aided our department in this water rescue.”

According to a post on the Gun Barrel City Fire Department Facebook post, the water rescue took place near Tom Finley Park. GBC firefighters, GBC police officers, and UT Health EMS personnel responded to a 911 call about a capsized boat.

When they got there, the Gun Barrel City fire and police departments set up a command post and quickly found the capsized boat about 500 feet from shore in water 20 feet deep.

GBC firefighter Matt Newkirk arrived next to the capsized boat on the fire department’s jet ski at the same time as a private citizen’s boat. Newkirk and the private citizens were able to get the victims out of the water and onto the boat.

The private boat then carried the victims took safety and towed the capsized boat to the shore. Gun Barrel City Fire Department’s rescue boat kept the other watercraft away from the scene until the victims were taken to the shore.

UT Health EMS personnel checked the two victims out, and they both declined transport, the Facebook post stated. All GBC fire department personnel returned to the shore safely.

“This is our second water rescue at Tom Finley Park in three weeks,” Raney said. “Please make sure when you are on or near Cedar Creek Lake, you have a life jacket on.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

