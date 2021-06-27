Game wardens urge safety on East Texas waterways

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With summer in full swing, more East Texans will be relaxing on our lakes and rivers, and safety is being urged by game wardens.

There have already been several near-drowning incidents already, and precautions should be a priority for beach-goers and boaters.

Summer vacationers are filling the lake areas even before the big Fourth of July weekend.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens advised there are some must-dos to avoid trouble.

“I can’t stress enough about all you’re supposed to have on a boat. Your life jackets on board. Your children 12 and under have to have a life jacket on,” said Upshur County game warden Nathan Skeen.

East Texas lakes and rivers are at the height of use now that schools are out, and vacations are starting.

“We’re right in the middle of water safety season, and a huge weekend is coming up with July 4th right around the corner,” Skeen said.

In the past week, there has already been a water rescue in Lake Tyler, and one at Lake Gladewater.

Like all bodies of water, lakes have currents. and even a strong swimmer can get into trouble in deep water.

Panic often contributes to drowning incidents.

“It can happen that quick. You could be walking in waist-deep water, hit a hole, and then you go down. Before too long, they’re going to be out there above their head where they can’t touch. Lake Gladewater, their swimming area is right next to the spillway,” Nathan said.

Swimming lessons for adults and children are advised, and life jackets or “floaties” are advised for young children, even if they can swim.

“Swimming lessons are a great idea,” the game warden said.

Skeen said every person on any watercraft is required to have an accessible life jacket.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.