Deep East Texas community gathers to support Diboll police officer

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Members of the East Texas community gathered today to rally support for a police officer battling cancer.

Officer Corey Clemens is an asset to the Diboll Police Department, and he has been deeply missed by the community these past four months as he battles throat cancer.

Diboll police department chief Steve Baker said he is honored to have Clemens on the team.

“He’s a really good officer, so I pretty much recruited him to work here and luckily got him. He’s one of our better officers, and we’re missing him right now,” Baker said.

James Jordan is a retired officer from the Nacogdoches Police Department, but he said it was important for him to be here today to serve the law enforcement brotherhood.

I mean it’s more than what a lot of people think. We put our lives on the line with each other every day, you know, so it’s family,” Jordan said.

Clemens said he is incredibly grateful to members of the community for coming out today and supporting him.

“I may not recognize them, or I look at them and am like, ‘Man I’ve met them once,’ or maybe I’ve never met them at all. Some people have been walking up to me like “you’ve never met me, but … So just knowing that complete strangers are showing up, it’s great,” Clemens said.

Clemens completed his cancer and radiation treatments in mid-May. Now he is focused on his recovery.

“It really seems like it’s kind of harder after that, but probably just cause it’s working and doing what the medicine is supposed to do,” Clemens said. “But the doctors say the hard parts over so now it’s just a waiting game.”

And the community will continue to support him and wish him well.

“We’re praying for his health, and we hope we get him back soon,” Baker said.

