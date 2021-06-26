‘Sounded like a war zone’ when shooting began on Troup Highway, witnesses say

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police are at the scene of a shooting Friday night.

The incident was reported at 11:30 p.m. at 3709 Troup Hwy. in a parking lot. This is just south of SSE Loop 323.

Police confirm that three people were shot, though police have not yet stated the extent of any injuries.

Tyler PD crime scene investigators have taped off the parking lot and are gathering evidence. Our reporter at the scene says there are shell casings all around the parking lot. Witnesses tell him that they heard what sounded like at least 50 gunshots. People scattered, running from the parking lot to nearby businesses to try to find shelter. They said they were unable to tell if the shots were coming from outside or inside, and that it sounded like a war zone as they ran for cover.

The windows of a daiquiri shop were shot out in the incident, and police are inside questioning witnesses. Other witnesses are being questioned outside, as well.

EMS is also at the scene.

